Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vericel Corporation is focused on developing patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. The company markets two autologous cell therapy products in the United States: Carticel (R) for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee, and Epicel (R) for the treatment of severe burns. It is also developing MACI (TM) for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee, and ixmyelocel-T for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. Vericel Corporation, formerly Aastrom Biosciences, Inc., is based in United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VCEL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vericel from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Vericel from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Vericel from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Vericel presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.25.

Shares of VCEL opened at $53.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.67. Vericel has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $64.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -5,310,000.00 and a beta of 3.11.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.04 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

In related news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 17,924 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $921,293.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,452.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $2,040,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,535,605.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,924 shares of company stock worth $5,282,094. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vericel by 302.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vericel by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

