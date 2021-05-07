Strs Ohio Has $1.50 Million Stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,392 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $537,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 22,229 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 2,602.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $31.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $31.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -109.14 and a beta of 1.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. Analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.33%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVT shares. Barclays raised their target price on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

