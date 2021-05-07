AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.92 Million Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,434 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,141,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345,602 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $238,792,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 383.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,013,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,982 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,169,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1,500.1% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 646,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,528,000 after purchasing an additional 605,786 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.86.

CBRE opened at $85.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.98. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.03 and a 1 year high of $86.14. The company has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,379,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,616,245.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $603,107.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,584 shares in the company, valued at $6,562,872.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,068 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,639 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

