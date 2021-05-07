State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,432 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $9,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,837,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $673,056,000 after buying an additional 905,612 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,314,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,312,630,000 after acquiring an additional 737,757 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $147,100,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 572,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,660,000 after purchasing an additional 298,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $55,131,000. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.86, for a total value of $692,139.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,917 shares in the company, valued at $56,887,876.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 14,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.89, for a total transaction of $5,555,688.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,125,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,825,291.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,290 shares of company stock valued at $55,986,806. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $333.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $363.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.44 and a fifty-two week high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Summit Insights upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.90.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

