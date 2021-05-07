State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 14,888 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,888 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $8,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,187,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,775,000 after purchasing an additional 58,051 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 283.7% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 65,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 11,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 827,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,257,000 after buying an additional 537,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

BKR opened at $23.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $25.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, COKER & PALMER upgraded Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.62.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at $519,167.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $971,133,622.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Read More: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.