Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $235,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 54.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,524 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $379,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 22,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 10,512.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,463,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

BSCP stock opened at $22.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.40. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $22.63.

