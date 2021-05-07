Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 7,549 Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 411.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 45,229 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the 1st quarter worth $630,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the 1st quarter worth $780,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the 1st quarter worth $12,900,000.

Shares of PAPR stock opened at $28.10 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a 1-year low of $24.78 and a 1-year high of $28.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.38.

