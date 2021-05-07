Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. American Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,266,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 197.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPL opened at $1,607.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,572.98 and its 200-day moving average is $996.39. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $427.69 and a 12 month high of $1,713.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.53 and a beta of 2.09.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $1.23. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 59.78% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The company had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.65 million. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,150.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

