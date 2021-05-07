J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,563 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

NYSE EPD opened at $23.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.83 and a 200-day moving average of $21.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

