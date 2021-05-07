J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 3,639 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 44.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,639 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period.

BATS:ITA opened at $105.98 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.85 and a 200 day moving average of $97.39.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

