J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $504,000 Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 55.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,763 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 297.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 596 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 4,715.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 299.4% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $963,511.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,909.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $75,536,475.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,922,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,469,527.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GM opened at $58.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.22. General Motors has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $63.44.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

