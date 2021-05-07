Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Makes New $110,000 Investment in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Curis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Curis during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Curis during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Curis in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Curis during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. 34.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curis stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. Curis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $13.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.98. The company has a market cap of $914.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 3.29.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Curis, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Curis from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Curis in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Curis from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jonestrading boosted their target price on shares of Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

