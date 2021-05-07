Csenge Advisory Group Sells 447 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,992 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

NYSE EXP opened at $144.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.15 and a 200 day moving average of $113.97. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.56 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

In other Eagle Materials news, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total transaction of $1,364,986.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,872,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 30,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $3,632,590.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,915,618.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,115 shares of company stock valued at $9,878,827 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

