Csenge Advisory Group Trims Stock Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,125 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in CRH were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CRH by 209.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in CRH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in CRH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in CRH by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in CRH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 4.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH opened at $50.41 on Friday. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $50.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.48.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.5736 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.66%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.03.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

