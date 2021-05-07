Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 7,200 Shares of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) by 43.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Evogene were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Evogene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Evogene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Evogene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Evogene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Evogene in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 32.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evogene alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evogene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Evogene stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. Evogene Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.86.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.08). Evogene had a negative net margin of 2,649.69% and a negative return on equity of 38.40%. The company had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Evogene Ltd. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Evogene Profile

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.