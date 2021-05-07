Csenge Advisory Group Takes $202,000 Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,730 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EME. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $2,854,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $228,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EME opened at $124.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.94 and a 12 month high of $124.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.04 and a beta of 1.18.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

Separately, Sidoti lowered EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

