Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ULCC. Bank of America started coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Frontier Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Frontier Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

ULCC opened at $20.04 on Monday. Frontier Group has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

In related news, major shareholder Frontier Holdings Compa Indigo sold 18,765,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $356,553,354.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Howard Diamond sold 49,006 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $931,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,942,503 shares of company stock valued at $359,907,557 in the last ninety days.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.

