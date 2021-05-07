JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €51.00 Price Target for Alstom (EPA:ALO)

Alstom (EPA:ALO) received a €51.00 ($60.00) price target from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.09% from the company’s previous close.

ALO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Societe Generale set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €50.89 ($59.87).

EPA ALO opened at €45.91 ($54.01) on Friday. Alstom has a 1-year low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 1-year high of €37.37 ($43.96). The company has a 50 day moving average of €43.93 and a 200-day moving average of €43.80.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

