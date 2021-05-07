ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CFO Dan Puckett Sells 2,500 Shares

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.22, for a total transaction of $395,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,688.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dan Puckett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Dan Puckett sold 5,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total transaction of $746,000.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Dan Puckett sold 1,109 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.71, for a total transaction of $153,829.39.

On Monday, April 19th, Dan Puckett sold 1,391 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.28, for a total transaction of $190,956.48.

On Monday, March 1st, Dan Puckett sold 2,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $245,820.00.

Shares of SWAV opened at $144.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.73 and a beta of 1.26. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.76 and a 12-month high of $169.00. The company has a current ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.04.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.36 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 108.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. Analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

SWAV has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.14.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

