Insider Buying: Calidus Resources Limited (ASX:CAI) Insider Buys 1,500,000 Shares of Stock

Calidus Resources Limited (ASX:CAI) insider David Reeves bought 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.40 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of A$600,000.00 ($428,571.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 13.24 and a current ratio of 13.26.

Calidus Resources Company Profile

Calidus Resources Limited engages in the exploration and exploitation of gold minerals in Australia. Its flagship property is the Warrawoona Gold project covering an area of approximately 780 square kilometers located in the East Pilbara district of the Pilbara Goldfield in Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

