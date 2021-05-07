CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin Sells 4,000 Shares

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $486,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,583,912.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of COR stock opened at $117.60 on Friday. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $107.23 and a 12-month high of $141.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 8.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 10.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.44.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

