Amy Fliegelman Olli Sells 2,590 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Stock

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $413,467.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,168,080.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Amy Fliegelman Olli also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 5th, Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of VMware stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total value of $2,968,384.32.
VMware stock opened at $162.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.79 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VMware by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of VMware by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,890 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of VMware by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,283 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of VMware by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,371 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VMware by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have weighed in on VMW. Zacks Investment Research raised VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. William Blair downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.58.
VMware Company Profile
VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.
