Amy Fliegelman Olli Sells 2,590 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Stock

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $413,467.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,168,080.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Amy Fliegelman Olli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of VMware stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total value of $2,968,384.32.

VMware stock opened at $162.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.79 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VMware by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of VMware by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,890 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of VMware by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,283 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of VMware by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,371 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VMware by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VMW. Zacks Investment Research raised VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. William Blair downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.58.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

