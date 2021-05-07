iStar (NYSE:STAR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

iStar (NYSE:STAR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.88% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “iStar Financial Inc. is the leading publicly traded finance company focused on the commercial real estate industry. The company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust, provides structured mortgage, mezzanine and lease financing through its origination, acquisition and servicing platform. The company’s mission is to maximize risk-adjusted returns on equity by providing innovative and value-added financing solutions to private and corporate owners of real estate nationwide. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of iStar from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:STAR opened at $18.44 on Friday. iStar has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $18.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.17 and a 200 day moving average of $15.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.46. iStar had a negative net margin of 13.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that iStar will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in iStar by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iStar by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in iStar by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in iStar in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in iStar by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 52,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iStar Company Profile

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

