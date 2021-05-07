Evotec (ETR:EVT) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Evotec (ETR:EVT) has been assigned a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Evotec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Evotec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Evotec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of ETR:EVT opened at €33.37 ($39.26) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €32.24 and a 200 day moving average of €29.58. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion and a PE ratio of 834.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.06. Evotec has a 12-month low of €21.31 ($25.07) and a 12-month high of €43.00 ($50.59).

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services.

