adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €290.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

adidas (FRA:ADS) received a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective from research analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America set a €310.00 ($364.71) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Baader Bank set a €305.00 ($358.82) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($329.41) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €310.00 ($364.71) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €299.53 ($352.39).

ADS stock opened at €258.80 ($304.47) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €270.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €279.74. adidas has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

