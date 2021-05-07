678 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 678 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $44.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The company has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on DAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.85.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

