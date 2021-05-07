State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $9.80 Million in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,795,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Teledyne Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,951 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 10.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 515.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,794,000 after acquiring an additional 37,248 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $433.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $420.54 and a 200 day moving average of $386.87. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58 and a beta of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $289.19 and a one year high of $457.79.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $418.00.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Michelle Kumbier bought 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $405.07 per share, with a total value of $105,723.27. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,799.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $357.48 per share, with a total value of $1,072,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,392,988.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 13,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,563 over the last quarter. 3.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

