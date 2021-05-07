Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $9,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,589 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.70.

Shares of VAR stock opened at $177.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 60.43 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.32. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.67 and a 12 month high of $177.38.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

