Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 37 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 52.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in AutoZone by 34.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in AutoZone by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total transaction of $3,644,949.60. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total transaction of $14,062,725.00. Insiders have sold a total of 27,673 shares of company stock worth $35,119,737 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,488.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,429.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1,245.10. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,007.17 and a 1 year high of $1,524.98. The company has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AZO. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $1,390.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,428.82.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

