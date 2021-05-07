Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,635 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Citizens Financial Group worth $9,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFG opened at $49.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.87. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $49.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.75.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

CFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Compass Point upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.27.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

