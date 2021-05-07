Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 140.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,926 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Diodes by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 87,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 38,055 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 58,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $72.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.05. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $40.34 and a 52-week high of $91.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $350.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 2,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $184,605.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $4,189,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,907,072.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,546 shares of company stock worth $19,281,613. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price target on Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

