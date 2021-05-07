Parallel Advisors LLC Makes New $40,000 Investment in Reinvent Technology Partners Z (NYSE:RTPZ)

Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Z (NYSE:RTPZ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.
Reinvent Technology Partners Z stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. Reinvent Technology Partners Z has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $15.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.08.
Reinvent Technology Partners Z Profile
