PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,209 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 80,714 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PDCE. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,414,656 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,043,000 after purchasing an additional 96,040 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,028 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,550 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $719,000.

In other news, EVP Lance Lauck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $182,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,355.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,641,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,406 shares of company stock worth $2,223,352 in the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $38.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.88, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.79. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $42.79.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $278.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.83 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 55.72%. Research analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

