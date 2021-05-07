Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,341 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 529,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 105,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

VLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.54.

NASDAQ VLY opened at $14.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.29. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $14.69.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

