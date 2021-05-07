Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 610.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,980 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $7,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 21,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,672,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,883,000 after acquiring an additional 408,670 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 281,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,672,000 after acquiring an additional 27,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. purchased 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

SPG opened at $122.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.62. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.25 and a fifty-two week high of $125.55.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.19%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.94.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

