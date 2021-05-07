Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 124.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,253 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $6,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FRT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $613,939,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 651,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,417,000 after purchasing an additional 355,415 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,530,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,313,000 after purchasing an additional 324,381 shares during the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $13,678,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 346,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,531,000 after purchasing an additional 153,743 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $113.98 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $64.11 and a 1-year high of $116.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.17 and a 200-day moving average of $93.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. Research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 66.98%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FRT. Stifel Nicolaus cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Compass Point cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Truist boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.71.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

