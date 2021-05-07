Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $6.47 Million Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,661 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

TSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $117.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.32 and a 200-day moving average of $113.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $49.38 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.3527 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 41.00%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

