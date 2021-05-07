AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 754 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Graco by 2,476.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 121,285 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Graco by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Graco by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $393,720.00. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 13,938 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $976,217.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at $976,217.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,929 shares of company stock worth $13,330,699 in the last quarter. 4.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GGG stock opened at $78.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.17, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.25. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.79 and a 52-week high of $78.72.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. Graco’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

