Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. is engaged in designing, developing and selling wearable robots or exoskeletons for the medical, military, industrial and consumer markets. The company’s operating segment consists of Engineering Services and Medical segments. It operates primarily in North America, Western Europe, the Middle East and South Africa. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Richmond, California. “

Separately, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

EKSO opened at $5.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day moving average is $6.57. Ekso Bionics has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.28.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.10). Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 140.82% and a negative return on equity of 201.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ekso Bionics will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 9,320.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 54,764.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 153,340 shares in the last quarter. 17.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

