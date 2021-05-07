Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Harbour Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000.

Get iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWL opened at $47.01 on Friday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 52 week low of $35.91 and a 52 week high of $47.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.18.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.