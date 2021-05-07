AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Buckhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at $205,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 14.9% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CSX by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 484,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,712,000 after purchasing an additional 51,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CSX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.70.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $102.56 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $103.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.66. The company has a market capitalization of $77.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

In related news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 30,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total value of $3,128,202.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,322,606.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 17,217 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $1,771,973.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,408,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,001,520 shares of company stock worth $201,920,643. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

