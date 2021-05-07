Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heron Therapeutics Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The company is developing products using its proprietary Biochronomer (TM) polymer-based drug delivery platform. Its product portfolio includes APF530, is being developed for the prevention of acute chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. Heron Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as A.P. Pharma, Inc., is based in REDWOOD CITY CA. “

Shares of HRTX opened at $16.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.52. Heron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $22.40.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.06% and a negative net margin of 216.18%. Equities analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $27,002.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,163 shares in the company, valued at $55,858.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,079 shares of company stock worth $36,560 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRTX. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 690.6% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,106,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,803 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,691,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,886,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,614 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 266.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 464,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 337,721 shares during the period. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,202,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,442,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

