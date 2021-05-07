Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gannett Co. Inc. is a digitally focused media and marketing solutions company. Its products and services include Pulitzer-Prize winning content, consumer experiences and benefits, and advertiser. Gannett Co. Inc. is based in VA, United States. “

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Gannett in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of GCI opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $641.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.91. Gannett has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $6.33.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $875.45 million during the quarter. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gannett will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Gannett by 68.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 836,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 339,470 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 253 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.6 million and Sunday circulation of 3.0 million; 308 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.6 million; and 375 locally-focused Websites.

