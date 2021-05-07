Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $913,000 Stock Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,143,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 574.6% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 797,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,023,000 after purchasing an additional 679,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 52,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 8,302 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $54.80 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.50 and a 1-year high of $55.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.94.

