Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 2,697 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,620,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IGIB opened at $59.83 on Friday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $57.18 and a one year high of $61.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.