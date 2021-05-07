Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 516 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,727 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cigna by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.27.

In other Cigna news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $1,054,417.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,701,401. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Cordani sold 42,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.77, for a total value of $10,939,794.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,253 shares in the company, valued at $35,872,509.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 235,144 shares of company stock worth $58,148,450 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna stock opened at $256.93 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $259.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. Cigna’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

