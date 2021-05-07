Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 7.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 857.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

PAYX stock opened at $101.59 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $101.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.50.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 82.67%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $3,371,635.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,548,302.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $11,251,344.22. Insiders sold a total of 228,885 shares of company stock worth $22,208,110 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

