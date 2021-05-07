Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Plug Power by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plug Power during the third quarter valued at about $2,650,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Plug Power by 96.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 127,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 62,884 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $22.56 on Friday. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of -68.36 and a beta of 1.81.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. The business had revenue of $139.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.93 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLUG. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $88.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Plug Power Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.