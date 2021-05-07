Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 8,772 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) by 101.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,772 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMHI. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 56,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 5,987.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FMHI opened at $55.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.13. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $47.77 and a 1-year high of $55.42.

