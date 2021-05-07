Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.83.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

BSY stock opened at $48.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bentley Systems has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $54.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.89.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.80 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bentley Systems will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%.

In related news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 87,971 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $4,504,115.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 509,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,075,033.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 100,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $4,485,147.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,576,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,506,983.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 981,832 shares of company stock valued at $47,893,133 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. Institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

